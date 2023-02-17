Cities appealing 2020 census count garner only small wins

U.S. cities and towns that have challenged their 2020 census population figures appear to be winning only small victories. Of the dozen or so municipal appeals that the U.S. Census Bureau has resolved and made public, the biggest gain so far has been for tiny Whiteville, Tennessee, which won recognition for an additional 1,958 residents. That brings Whiteville’s official population to 4,564. Nothing can be done to change how congressional seats were divided using the 2020 Census, nor can new figures change how political districts were redrawn. However, changes can make a difference in how federal funding is distributed. Whiteville’s victory boosted it’s budget by about 30%.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.