After 30 years, man wrongfully convicted of murder is free

ST. LOUIS (AP) — As he languished in a Missouri prison for nearly three decades, Lamar Johnson never stopped fighting to prove his innocence, even when it meant doing much of the legal work himself. A St. Louis judge this week overturned Johnson’s murder conviction and ordered him freed. Now, he’s starting to put his life back together thanks to a team of lawyers, a Missouri law changed largely because of his case, and his own dogged determination. Johnson told The Associated Press in an interview on Friday that he’s eager to put his life back together. He says he was never going to give up the fight to prove his innocence.

