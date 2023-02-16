With eye on Russia, Greece and Bulgaria expand gas deal

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The leaders of Greece and Bulgaria have announced plans to expand natural gas cooperation with a deal that could help other countries in the region lower their dependence on Russian energy. Under an agreement signed in Athens Thursday, Greece will gain access to Bulgaria’s gas storage facilities in exchange for expanded use by Bulgaria of a liquefied natural gas terminal near Athens. The deal was reached four months after Greece and Bulgaria completed a landmark natural gas grid pipeline connection, giving Bulgaria access to the LNG market through Greek port access.

