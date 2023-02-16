Wisconsin nurse pleads not guilty to amputating man’s foot

ELLSWORTH, Wis. (AP) — A western Wisconsin nurse accused of amputating a hospice patient’s frostbitten foot without his consent and without doctor’s orders has pleaded not guilty. WEAU-TV and WQOW-TV report a lawyer for 38-year-old Mary K. Brown, of Durand, Wisconsin, entered pleas of not guilty Thursday to charges of mayhem, physical abuse of an elderly person and intentionally abusing a patient, causing great bodily harm. The amputation happened May 27, and within about a week the 62-year-old man was dead. A criminal complaint did not indicate the amputation was a factor in his death.

