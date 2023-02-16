Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to address opening of Berlin film fest

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to deliver a live video address at the opening of the annual Berlin International Film Festival. Organizers of the event say they will pay special tribute this year to Ukraine and to the protesters in Iran. Zelenskyy, a former comedian and actor, features prominently in Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, “Superpower,” which will have its world premiere at the Berlinale. This year’s event, which runs until Feb. 26, will see 18 films compete for the Golden and the Silver Bear awards. The winners will be chosen by a jury headed by American actor, screenwriter and director Kristen Stewart. The festival opens with the premier of “She Came to Me” starring Anne Hathaway, Marisa Tomei and Peter Dinklage.

