Spain approves menstrual leave, teen abortion and trans laws
By JENNIFER O’MAHONY and CIARÁN GILES
Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s parliament has approved laws expanding abortion and trans rights for teenagers, while making Spain the first country in Europe entitling workers to paid menstrual leave. The driving force behind the two laws was Equality Minister Irene Montero, who belongs to the junior member in Spain’s left-wing coalition government, the “United We Can” Party. The reforms mean that 16- and 17-year-olds in Spain can undergo an abortion without parental consent. Period products will now be free in schools and prisons, and hormonal contraceptives and the morning after pill in state-run health centers. A separate piece of legislation also allows any citizen over 16 years old to change their legally registered gender without medical supervision.