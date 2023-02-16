Revelers celebrate street Carnival across German Rhineland

BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands of revelers are dancing in the streets of Cologne and other cities and towns across the Rhineland as they celebrate the traditional start of Carnival in Germany. Dressed up in bright colors and creative costumes, they sang loudly and swayed to familiar tunes of brass bands and folklore music. Thursday was the first time since the start of the pandemic that Carnival was celebrated in Germany without any restrictions. The first day of Carnival in Germany is also traditionally dedicated to women taking power in city halls across the Rhineland for a day. They symbolically take away the keys from the mayors, and cut off men’s ties and shoelaces in return for kisses.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.