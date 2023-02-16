Skip to Content
Officer, pedestrian and police dog die in Kansas City crash

Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
Associated Press

Authorities say a driver has collided with a Kansas City police cruiser, killing an officer who made an arrest in a notorious quintuple homicide nearly a decade ago, the officer’s police dog, and a pedestrian.

Kansas City police said the crash happened Wednesday night as Officer James Muhlbauer was on patrol.

The driver who struck the cruiser suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

The pedestrian died at the scene and Muhlbauer died at a hospital.

The officer’s police dog, Champ, also was killed.

The name of the pedestrian, a man in his 50s, wasn’t immediately released.

