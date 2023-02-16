NHLPA names Labor Secretary Marty Walsh executive director

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NHL Players’ Association has hired U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh as its executive director. The union said its executive board with representatives from all 32 clubs unanimously approved Walsh’s appointment. Walsh will begin his new role in mid-March. The NHLPA had been searching for a new executive director to take over for Don Fehr since April. A fan of the Boston Bruins, Walsh showed an encyclopedic knowledge of the sport in videos posted online during his tenure from 2014 to 2021 as mayor of Boston. Walsh is the first of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet secretaries to leave.

