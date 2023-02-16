Jury: NCAA not liable in ex-Grand Valley quarterback’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana jury has found the NCAA not liable in the death of former Grand Valley State quarterback Cullen Finnerty, whose widow accused the college sports governing body of failing to warn athletes about the risks of head injuries while playing football. The NCAA argued that Finnerty’s death did not result from a concussion while playing for the Michigan college or smaller blows to the head during his playing days, but from other health problems and addictions. ESPN reports that a Marion County jury agreed Wednesday with the NCAA’s arguments. Finnerty’s widow sued the Indianapolis-based NCAA after his May 2013 death, arguing that it did not properly protect college athletes and warn them of the risks of head injuries while playing football.

