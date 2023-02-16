In the lives of 5 friends, Ukraine’s war story unfolds

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Oleksii and Yurii were killed on Ukraine’s eastern front five months apart. One was Vadym’s best friend and died in his arms. In the cemetery where the two are buried, Anna and Anastasiia — the women they loved — take drags on the men’s favorite brands of cigarettes. Clouds of smoke are exhaled in silence. The five had known each other since childhood. They came of age in Bucha, a Kyiv suburb now synonymous with the war’s most horrific atrocities. Their interwoven tales reveal how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exactly one year ago changed their lives, their neighborhood, their country.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.