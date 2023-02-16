Fox: Dominion defamation suit is assault on First Amendment

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for Fox News say a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network over its coverage of the 2020 presidential election is an assault on the First Amendment. Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems sells electronic voting hardware and software and is suing both Fox News and parent company Fox Corporation. Dominion says that some Fox News employees deliberately amplified false claims by allies of former President Donald Trump that Dominion had changed votes in the 2020 election, and that Fox provided a platform for guests to make false and defamatory statements. Fox attorneys say in an amended counterclaim unsealed Thursday that Dominion has advanced “novel defamation theories” and is seeking to restrict freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

