Florida plant nursery fire sends flames, smoke into sky

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a massive fire has broken out at a plant nursery in central Florida. Officials tell news outlets the fire started about 2 a.m. Thursday at Nursery Supplies Inc. in Kissimmee, just south of Orlando. Video footage from Orlando television stations showed flames and plumes of thick, black smoke rising in the air. Osceola fire officials say nearly 2 acres of pallets holding plastic pots caught fire. Hazmat teams from Osceola County and nearby Orange County are monitoring the air quality. So far no evacuations have been ordered for nearby homes or businesses.

