DOJ faults Alaska district for use of seclusion, restraints
By MARK THIESSEN
Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s largest school district repeatedly and inappropriately secluded and restrained students with disabilities. That’s according to a U.S. Department of Justice announcement following an investigation into alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act. According to an agreement reached between the Justice Department and Anchorage schools, the district will eliminate the use of seclusion at all schools and ensure that students are only restrained when there is imminent danger of “serious physical harm to the student to another person.” The Anchorage School District superintendent siad they refute there was discrimination bsed on disability. But regardless, he said they don’t believe seculsion is the best practice and is moving to a new direction.