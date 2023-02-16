Crews responding to freight train derailment near Detroit

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say emergency crews were responding to a freight train derailment Thursday near Detroit. Video recorded in Van Buren Township showed that numerous Norfolk Southern train cars were off the tracks. The derailment just before 9 a.m. in an area west of Detroit Metropolitan Airport left the tracks damaged and the wheels disconnected from some rail cars, but police said there were no reported injuries and no evidence that hazardous materials were exposed in the derailment. Authorities were urging drivers and residents to avoid the area while they investigate.

