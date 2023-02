SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a story published February 15, 2023, about Nevada and California looking to remove involuntary servitude from their constitutions, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the ACLU of Nevada was in litigation with the state regarding pay and working conditions of incarcerated women at firefighting camps. The ACLU is considering litigation.

