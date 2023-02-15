Wildlife bridges planned for Vegas-California rail line

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A passenger rail company and two California state departments have agreed to build three wildlife overcrossings along the route of a planned high-speed rail line that would connect Las Vegas and Southern California. The agreement was announced Wednesday in a joint statement by Brightline West and California’s departments of transportation and fish and wildlife. Brightline West is planning a 218-mile route across the Mojave Desert with tracks in the median between the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 15. The parties to the agreement say the three wildlife crossings would allow animals, especially bighorn sheep, to safely cross over the highway and railway.

