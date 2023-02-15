White House: GOP plans would drive deficits up $3 trillion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to go on the offensive against Republicans by saying their policies would add $3 trillion to the national debt. Ahead of Biden’s remarks Wednesday to union workers in Lanham, Maryland, the White House issued a fact sheet that questions the GOP’s sincerity on deficit reduction. The White House is charging the GOP with hypocrisy for favoring tax policies that could push the accumulated $31.4 trillion national debt higher. Yet Biden also wants to preserve some of the same tax cuts as Republicans so long as the approach is what he calls “fiscally responsible.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.