Ukraine to boycott OSCE meeting in Vienna if Russia attends

VIENNA (AP) — Ukraine has informed the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe that it won’t attend the next meeting of its parliamentary assembly if sanctioned Russian lawmakers are allowed to participate. The meeting is scheduled to take place next week in Vienna during the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The head of the Ukrainian delegation wrote in a letter to the president of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly that “we do not find ourselves in a position to attend the winter meeting in case of Russia’s participation.” The Associated Press obtained the letter, dated Feb. 10, on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly says it’s too late to postpone the Feb. 23-24 meeting.

