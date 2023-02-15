U-Haul driver must undergo mental evaluation in NYC attack

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City judge has ordered the driver of U-Haul Truck that went on a deadly rampage to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Weng Sor is facing charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with the attack. The judge ordered him to remain in custody without bail. Authorities say that Sor was suffering from an apparent mental health crisis when he began mowing down bicyclists, moped rider and at least one pedestrian during as he barreled across a Brooklyn neighborhood. Sor’s state of mind will be central in how the case proceeds. Sor is expected to be back in court on March 16.

