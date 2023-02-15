Thai suspect in Michigan hit-and-run agrees to return to US

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai-American woman living in Michigan who fled to Thailand after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a college student has agreed to return to the United States to face charges. Tubtim “Sue” Howson allegedly struck Michigan State University student Benjamin Kable shortly before dawn on Jan. 1. She flew to Thailand on a one-way ticket on Jan. 3, according to U.S. authorities. The accident took place in Oakland County, Michigan. Thailand’s deputy national police chief, speaking at a news conference also attended by Howson, announced she intends to return to the United States to face charges before Sunday.

