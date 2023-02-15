Texas university bans woman ahead of Vegas stabbing trial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The University of Texas at Dallas says it has banned a woman from attending classes on campus while she serves house arrest in Texas ahead of trial in a Las Vegas-area stabbing that drew international attention. A campus statement came Wednesday after a judge in Nevada left the matter for the university to decide. The judge did say that Nika Nikoubin can’t book singing and dancing performances at venues away from home in Frisco, Texas, without prior approval. Nikoubin is a 22-year-old aspiring music video performer who police say described stabbing a man in a room at a Las Vegas-area hotel in retaliation for the 2020 death of an Iranian military leader killed in an American drone strike.

