Students ‘no longer members’ of school after racist video

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Catholic high school in Philadelphia says students responsible for a racist video that showed teenage white girls in blackface are “no longer members of this school community.” St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls made the announcement after an investigation of behavior they called “repugnant.” The video that circulated on social media sparked a protest a week ago. The parents of two former students told The Philadelphia Inquirer their children faced a hostile and unwelcoming climate because they were Black. The paper says St. Hubert’s plans schoolwide anti-bias workshops and also has vowed other efforts against racism.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.