Rwanda says Congolese soldiers attack its border army post

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda’s army says its troops have briefly exchanged fire with soldiers from Congo, in a new spike in tension between the neighbors. A statement said that twelve to fourteen Congolese soldiers entered the no man’s land near the western district of Rusizi early Wednesday and opened fire at a Rwandan border post. “Our security forces responded and (the Congolese) soldiers withdrew,” the Rwandan statement said. “There were no casualties on the Rwanda side and the situation is calm.” Congo denied that account. Congo for months has accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels in eastern Congo. The conflict in eastern Congo has gone on for decades, with more than 100 armed groups fighting for control of valuable mineral resources.

