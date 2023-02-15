Russian forces struggle to make headway in eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian General Staff says Russian forces are still trying to punch through Ukraine’s defenses in eastern areas of the country, as Moscow’s invasion struggles to gain momentum almost a year after it began. Russian artillery, drones and missiles have been relentlessly pounding Ukrainian-held eastern areas for months, indiscriminately hitting civilian targets and wreaking destruction. The war largely slowed to a grinding stalemate in the winter. The battles are draining weapons stockpiles on both sides. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned earlier this week that Ukraine is using up ammunition far faster than its allies can provide it. The U.K. Ministry of Defense said Wednesday that Russia’s military industrial output “is becoming a critical weakness.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.