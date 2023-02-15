Rep. Gaetz says no charges for him in sex trafficking case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Matt Gaetz says the Justice Department has ended a sex trafficking case with no charges against him. Gaetz, who represents much of the Florida Panhandle, issued a statement through his congressional office that the long-running investigation was over. Gaetz had insisted throughout that he was innocent of any wrongdoing. The Republican firebrand was known for his strong support of former President Donald Trump. The Justice Department did not immediately response to a request for comment. During the investigation few Republicans rushed to support Gaetz, and some treated him like a pariah.

By CURT ANDERSON, MICHELLE L. PRICE and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.