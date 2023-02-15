Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:54 AM

Peru reopens Machu Picchu after agreement with protesters

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s culture ministry has announced that Machu Picchu, an Inca-era stone citadel nestled in its southeastern jungle, reopened after being closed nearly a month ago amid antigovernment protests. The decision was made following agreements between authorities, social groups and the local tourism industry to guarantee the security of the famed tourist attraction and transport services. Protests calling for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and members of Peru’s Congress have shaken the region, including Cuzco, for more than two months. The protests caused a blockade of the train tracks leading to the stone citadel. Machu Picchu was closed on  Jan. 21.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content