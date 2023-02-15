Park outside: Stellantis recalls Ram trucks due to fire risk

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is telling the owners of nearly 341,000 Ram diesel trucks to park them outdoors because an electrical connector can overheat and cause a fire. The automaker says it’s recalling the trucks to replace the connectors after getting reports of six potentially related fires. In one case, the owner reported a fire started after the truck’s engine was shut off. The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab trucks from the 2021 through 2023 model years. All have 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines with older heater-grid connectors.

