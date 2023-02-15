Michael Jordan donates $10M to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday on Friday by making a $10 million donation to the Make-A-Wish. It is the largest donation ever received from an individual in the organization’s 43-year history. Jordan’s hope is that his decision to celebrate his birthday by donating to Make-A-Wish will inspire others to help fulfill the wishes of the kids still waiting for their wishes to come true. Jordan is now the owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. He said he couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate his own birthday than by a gift to Make-A-Wish.

