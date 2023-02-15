Key developments in the aftermath of Turkey, Syria quakes

ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — The earthquakes that killed more than 39,000 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria is producing more grieving and suffering along with extraordinary rescues and appeals for aid. A search-and-rescue team in southern Turkey’s Kahramanmaras province extricated a 42-year-old woman from the shattered remains of a building a full 222 hours after the first 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck on Feb. 6. Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said a woman and two children also were pulled alive from rubble six hours later in Antakya, the capital of southern Turkey’s Hatay province. Turkey’s foreign minister thanked the international community Wednesday for its support and said his government also was working to ensure “urgent housing needs” were met.

By SARAH EL DEEB, ZEYNEP BILGINSOY and ANDREW WILKS Associated Press

