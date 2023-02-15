Hamlin: I meant no religious disrespect for wearing jacket

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said Wednesday he never intended to offend anyone for attending the Super Bowl wearing a jacket that critics deemed to feature an offensive depiction of Jesus. Hamlin posted a note on his Twitter account saying he understands the criticism while referring to the coat’s depictions as being abstract art. Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson took offense by calling the Kanye West Eternal Saint blue varsity jacket blasphemous. Peterson says he has since cleared the air by speaking personally with Hamlin. Hamlin continues recovering after having to be resuscitated on the field after going into cardiac arrest during a game at Cincinnati six weeks ago.

