‘Extended closure’ expected after deadly Arizona crash, leak

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Officials in Arizona anticipate “an extended closure” of a key highway through the state, a day after a deadly crash caused a hazardous material leak and forced evacuations nearby. After liquid nitric acid leaked from the truck tractor pulling a box trailer on Interstate 10 near Tucson, the Arizona Department of Public Safety told residents within a half mile to leave and those within 3 miles to shelter in place. The driver of the truck was killed but few other details have been released. Nitric acid is used to make ammonium nitrate for fertilizers and in the manufacture of plastics and dyes.

