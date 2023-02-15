California’s Rep. Lee files to seek Feinstein’s Senate seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California congresswoman Barbara Lee has filed paperwork to enter the race for the seat held by long-serving Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Lee would bring another Democrat and a nationally recognized Black woman to a growing field that includes two other members of the U.S. House. Lee has not made a formal announcement, but her entry into the contest is expected. She filed paperwork creating a Senate fundraising committee one day after Feinstein announced she would step down after her term ends next year. Lee spokeswoman Katie Merrill says Lee’s announcement will come before the end of the month.

