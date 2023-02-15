California debates what to do with water from recent storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking state regulators to store more water from recent storms that hit the drought-ravaged state. State rules say California must leave more water in the rivers when it rains a lot. The water helps endangered species of fish. Newsom has asked regulators to temporarily change the rules so the state can keep more of that water. He says the state is still mired in an extreme drought and needs to store more water. Environmental group say Newsom is flouting the law. They say taking more water from the rivers would kill threatened fish species.

