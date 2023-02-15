Bally regional sport networks’ parent misses payments

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The financially troubled parent company of regional sports networks that own the broadcast rights to 42 U.S. professional sports teams skipped about $140 million in interest payments due Wednesday. The missed payments by Diamond Sports Group started a 30-day grace period that could be the prelude to a bankruptcy filing, which could lead to changes in how televised games are made available to viewers. Diamond is a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and owns the 19 Bally Sports regional networks, which broadcast games of 14 Major League Baseball, 16 NBA and 12 NHL teams.

