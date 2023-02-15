At least 39 migrants dead in bus crash in Panama

PANAMA CITY (AP) — At least 39 migrants have been killed and another 20 some were injured when the bus they were riding in western Panama tumbled over a cliff. Panamanian officials did not immediately report nationalities, but the migrants had crossed the treacherous Darien Gap from Colombia. The Panamanian government typically moves migrants who have crossed the Darien to a camp near the Costa Rica border on the other side of Panama. Samira Gozaine, director of Panama’s National Immigration Service, said Wednesday it appeared the bus driver had passed the entrance to a shelter and when he tried to turn around to get back on the highway, the bus collided with another bus and went off the cliff.

