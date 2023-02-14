Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot revealed in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The winner of November’s record-high $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot has been revealed in California. State lottery officials in Sacramento on Tuesday announced that a man named Edwin Castro is the winner. Castro declined to appear but sent a statement that said he is shocked and ecstatic but glad that the lottery helped fund education. No information about Castro was released. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated foothill community northeast of Los Angeles. The jackpot grew to the staggering amount after more than three months without anyone coming up with all the right numbers for the top prize.

