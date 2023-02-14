Sam Bankman-Fried summoned to NYC by judge over bail rules
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been ordered to return to a New York courtroom Thursday after the judge assigned to his fraud case said he’s communicating with others in ways the government can’t monitor. Federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on Tuesday ordered a hearing for the second week in a row. Prosecutors notified him Monday that the man accused of cheating investors and looting customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform had used a “Virtual Private Network” to access the internet twice in the last two weeks. Prosecutors said the network blocks third parties like the government from seeing his online activity.