Red Sox ballpark turns back to baseball after busy winter

BOSTON (AP) — Fenway Park is getting ready for baseball again after perhaps its busiest offseason ever. Even with no Red Sox playoffs, the 110-year-old ballpark had the turnstiles spinning with the NHL’s Winter Classic and the inaugural Fenway Bowl college football game. Top Golf and the Spartan Race obstacle course helped bring in about 120,000 fans. Fenway Sports Management President Mark Lev says the goal is to use the ballpark as a community resource. But baseball is still king. Everything they do is run by groundskeeper Dave Mellor first. And it all has to wrap up by mid-January so he can get the field ready for opening day.

