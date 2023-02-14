Police: Texas not alerted when Nevada stabbing suspect moved

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Texas authorities say police in Nevada didn’t inform them when a suspect in a Las Vegas-area stabbing relocated to Dallas while awaiting trial on an attempted murder charge. Nika Nikoubin has pleaded not guilty to stabbing a man she met on a dating app in March 2022. Henderson police say the 22-year-old said she attacked the man to avenge the death of an Iranian military leader two years earlier. Court records show she has been on house arrest in Texas since last June. But a police detective for the University of Texas in Dallas says law enforcement agencies weren’t told. Nikoubin’s lawyer says she hasn’t violated any release conditions.

