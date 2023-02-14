Skip to Content
Palestinian teen killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinians say a Palestinian teen was killed during an Israeli army raid in a refugee camp in the northern West Bank. The statement Tuesday came as the Israeli military reported that during raids it carried out across the occupied territory, a person at the Faraa refugee camp in the north approached troops with an explosive device. The army said soldiers shot the person. The Palestinian Health Ministry said that Mahmoud Al-Aydi, 17,  died from a bullet wound to the head. The teen’s death was the latest in an almost year-long surge of Israeli-Palestinian violence that shows no signs of abating.

