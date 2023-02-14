Man who used stun gun on cop in Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty

A California man has pleaded guilty to using a stun gun to attack a Washington, D.C., police officer who was brutally injured while trying to defend the U.S. Capitol from the angry mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters on Jan. 6, 2021. Daniel Rodriguez admitted to taking part in the violent assault on former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone after another rioter dragged the officer into the crowd outside the tunnel where police were trying to beat back the mob. Rodriguez admitted in an interview with FBI agents after his arrest in March 2021 that he drove a stun gun into Fanone’s neck. An email seeking comment was sent to his lawyers Tuesday.

