Man hurt in NYC bike path attack says he wanted death too
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A Belgium man whose wife lost her legs in a terrorist attack on a New York City bike path that killed eight people five years ago says he contemplated suicide after he had largely recovered from his physical wounds. Aristide Melissas testified in Manhattan federal court Tuesday to aid the government’s quest to win a death sentence for Sayfullo Saipov. Saipov was convicted in late January of charges in the Oct. 31, 2017, attack. He drove a rental truck on a lower Manhattan bike path along the Hudson River at high speed. Afterward, he boasted that he had hoped to kill more people.