GOP’s intraparty power battle roiling lawmaking in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A battle for political control of the Ohio House has laid bare the risks the Republican Party faces as factions of its legislative supermajority square off more over tactics and the willingness to thwart long held institutional norms than policy. In the six weeks since Republican Jason Stephens scored a surprise bipartisan win for speaker, his detractors have grabbed headline after headline for their maneuvers — even as not one bill has been introduced. Even as his foes contemplate more legal and strategic attacks, Stephens is preparing finally to unveil Republicans’ session priorities Wednesday.

By JULIE CARR SMYTH and SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report for America

