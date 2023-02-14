Egypt releases former anti-graft chief after serving 5 years

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities have released the country’s former anti-graft chief after he served a five-year prison term for allegedly insulting and disseminating false news about the military. Lawyers say Hesham Genena walked free Tuesday from a police station and returned to his home in Cairo’s eastern New Cairo district. They say Genena had been taken to prosecutors following his release from a prison. He was questioned over separate allegations of disseminating false news in relation to comments he made in 2016 on the scale of government corruption. Prosecutors ordered his release pending an investigation. Genena was arrested in February 2018.

