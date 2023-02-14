Air India orders 250 Airbus jets as air travel demand swells

PARIS (AP) — Air India’s owner is buying 250 Airbus passenger jets in a mammoth order that underlines the surging demand for air travel fueled by the country’s swelling middle class. The airline’s owner said Tuesday that it’s ordering 40 wide-body A350 aircraft and 210 narrow-body A320neo planes. The French plane maker didn’t disclose financial terms of the deal, which could be worth tens of billions of dollars. The CEO of Airbus said the order shows the “appetite for growth in the Indian aviation industry, which is the fastest growing in the world.” Air India, India’s largest international carrier and second largest domestic carrier, is seeking to reinvent itself by expanding its operations and modernizing its fleet.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.