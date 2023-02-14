Actors strike at California medieval-themed dinner theater

BUENA PARK, Calif. (AP) — From queens to knights, actors at a Southern California medieval-themed dinner theater have left the castle. The Orange County Register reports Tuesday that about 50 performers and stable hands have gone on strike at Medieval Times about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Actor Erin Zapcic says the dinner theater where audience members feast on chicken and watch a joust in California’s Buena Park has been flying in replacements to cover staffing gaps since the strike began Saturday. The actors say the company has blocked efforts to raise wages and improve safety. A company attorney says only two meetings were held with the union before the strike and the show will go on.

