4 Burundi rights activists arrested while trying to travel

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Four human rights activists have been detained in Burundi while trying to travel to Uganda for a meeting with civil society organizations. Speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, witnesses at the Bujumbura airport and workers with security and the national human rights commission told The Associated Press that agents with the National Intelligence Service made the arrests Tuesday morning. The reason behind the arrests was not immediately known. Such arrests have been common in recent years in Burundi, where watchdogs have accused the current and previous administrations of targeting critics and stifling dissent.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.