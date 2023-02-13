Reports: T-Mobile users experience service outages across US

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Customers of wireless provider T-Mobile US Inc. reported widespread service outages in the U.S. late Monday. Posts on Downdetector.com and Product-Reviews.net indicated T-Mobile service outages in multiple areas of the country. Many Twitter users also have reported T-Mobile outages. Numerous posts by users said their service had been changed to “SOS mode,” meaning they were not directly connected to a network but could still make emergency calls. Many posts reported service eventually was restored. T-Mobile President of Technology Neville Ray issued a statement early Tuesday saying service has returned to “near normal levels.”

