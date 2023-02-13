Pakistan nabs 50 men in weekend killing of blasphemy suspect

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say Pakistan’s police have arrested at least 50 suspects in a mob lynching of a man already detained on charges of blasphemy. The announcment Monday came after hundreds of enraged Muslims descended on the police station in the Nankana district of Punjab province over the weekend. The mob developed after being alerted that a man identified only as Waris desecrated a copy of Islam’s holy book, the Quran. Babar Sarfraz Alpa, the district police chief, said Monday raids were still being carried out to detain more people suspected in the lynching.

